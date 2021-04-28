Daftar Juara Liga Inggris Sepanjang Sejarah Kompetisi, Siapa Berjaya?

DAFTAR Juara Liga Inggris menempatkan Manchester United di posisi teratas, tim yang paling banyak merebut trofi Liga Inggris dengan 20 gelar. The Red Devils –julukan Manchester United– merebut trofi pertamanya pada 1907-1908.

Kemudian, trofi Liga Inggris terakhir yang dimenangkan Manchester United tersaji pada 2012-2013. Sekadar informasi, 2012-2013 merupakan musim terakhir Sir Alex Ferguson bertugas sebagai juru taktik Setan Merah.

Sir Alex Ferguson

(Sir Alex Ferguson bantu Man United memenangkan 13 trofi Liga Inggris)

Selanjutnya, daftar juara Liga Inggris di posisi dua ditempati Liverpool dengan 19 gelar. The Reds –julukan Liverpool– meraih trofi perdana pada 1900-1901, sedangkan gelar terakhir dimenangkan musim lalu atau 2019-2020.

Turun di posisi tiga ada Arsenal dengan 13 trofi Liga Inggris. The Gunners –julukan Arsenal– merupakan klub terakhir yang menyabet dua digit trofi Liga Inggris.

Bagaimana dengan Manchester City dan Chelsea, dua klub yang muncul sebagai salah satu kekuatan utama Liga Inggris dalam satu dekade terakhir? Baik Manchester City dan Chelsea sama-sama mendulang enam gelar.

Sebanyak lima dari enam gelar Liga Inggris yang dimenangkan Chelsea, didapat semenjak The Blues –julukan Chelsea–diakuisisi Roman Abramovich pada 2003. Sementara Manchester City, meraup empat trofi Liga Inggris semenjak diambil alih taipan asal Uni Emirat Arab, Sheikh Mansour, pada musim panas 2008.

Lantas, bagaimana format kompetisi Liga Inggris sendiri? Ketika pertama kali diselenggarakan pada 1888 hingga 1892, kompetisi sepakbola terelite di Inggris ini diberi nama Football League.

Liverpool

(Liverpool juara Liga Inggris 2019-2020)

Kemudian dari 1892 hingga 1992, nama kompetisi berubah lagi menjadi Football League First Division. Hanya saja dalam kurun 1892-1992, kompetisi sempat dihentikan selama 10 musim.

Selama empat musim (1915-1916-1918-1919), kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia I. Kemudian dari 1939-1940-1945-1946 (enam musim), kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia II.

Selanjutnya memasuki 1992, kompetisi lagi-lagi berubah nama menjadi Premier League dan bertahan hingga kini. Okezone pun akan menjabarkan secara lengkap daftar juara Liga Inggris.

Berikut daftar juara Liga Inggris:

Football League (1888-1892)

1888 – 1889 : Preston North End

1889 – 1890 : Preston North End

1890 – 1891 : Everton

1891 – 1892 : Sunderland

Football League First Division (1892–1992)

1892 – 1893 : Sunderland

1893 – 1894 : Aston Villa

1894 – 1895 : Sunderland

1895 – 1896 : Aston Villa

1896 – 1897 : Aston Villa

1897 – 1898 : Sheffield United

1898 – 1899 : Aston Villa

1899 – 1900 : Aston Villa

1900 – 1901 : Liverpool

1901 – 1902 : Sunderland

1902 – 1903 : The Wednesday

1903 – 1904 : The Wednesday

1904 – 1905 : Newcastle United

1905 – 1906 : Liverpool

1906 – 1907 : Newcastle United

1907 – 1908 : Manchester United

1908 – 1909 : Newcastle United

 1909 – 1910 : Aston Villa

1910 – 1911 : Manchester United

1911 – 1912 : Blackburn Rovers

1912 – 1913 : Sunderland

1913 – 1914 : Blackburn Rovers

1914 – 1915 : Everton

1915- 1919 : Kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia I

1919 – 1920 : West Bromwich Albion

1920 – 1921 : Burnley

1921 – 1922 : Liverpool

 1922 – 1923 : Liverpool

1923 – 1924 : Huddersfield Town

1924 – 1925 : Huddersfield Town

 1925 – 1926 : Huddersfield Town

1926 – 1927 : Newcastle United

1927 – 1928 : Everton

1928 – 1929 : The Wednesday

1929 – 1930 : Sheffield Wednesday

1930 – 1931 : Arsenal

1931 – 1932 : Everton

1932 – 1933 : Arsenal

1933 – 1934 : Arsenal

1934 – 1935 : Arsenal

1935 – 1936 : Sunderland

1936 – 1937 : Manchester City

1937 – 1938 : Arsenal

1938 – 1939 : Everton

1939-1946 : Kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia II

1946 – 1947 : Liverpool

1947 – 1948 : Arsenal

 1948 – 1949 : Portsmouth

 1949 – 1950 : Portsmouth

 1950 – 1951 : Tottenham Hotspur

1951 – 1952 : Manchester United

 1952 – 1953 : Arsenal

 1953 – 1954 : Wolverhampton Wanderers

1954 – 1955 : Chelsea

 1955 – 1956 : Manchester United

 1956 – 1957 : Manchester United

 1957 – 1958 : Wolverhampton Wanderers

1958 – 1959 : Wolverhampton Wanderers

 1959 – 1960 : Burnley

 1960 – 1961 : Tottenham Hotspur

 1961 – 1962 : Ipswich Town

 1962 – 1963 : Everton

 1963 – 1964 : Liverpool

 1964 – 1965 : Manchester United

 1965 – 1966 : Liverpool

 1966 – 1967 : Manchester United

 1967 – 1968 : Manchester City

 1968 – 1969 : Leeds United

 1969 – 1970 : Everton

 1970 – 1971 : Arsenal

 1971 – 1972 : Derby County

 1972 – 1973 : Liverpool

 1973 – 1974 : Leeds United

 1974 – 1975 : Derby County

 1975 – 1976 : Liverpool

 1976 – 1977 : Liverpool

 1977 – 1978 : Nottingham Forest

 1978 – 1979 : Liverpool

 1979 – 1980 : Liverpool

 1980 – 1981 : Aston Villa

 1981 – 1982 : Liverpool

 1982 – 1983 : Liverpool

 1983 – 1984 : Liverpool

 1984 – 1985 : Everton

 1985 – 1986 : Liverpool

 1986 – 1987 : Everton

 1987 – 1988 : Liverpool

 1988 – 1989 : Arsenal

 1989 – 1990 : Liverpool

 1990 – 1991 : Arsenal

 1991 – 1992 : Leeds United

Premier League

 1992 – 1993 : Manchester United

 1993 – 1994 : Manchester United

 1994 – 1995 : Blackburn Rovers

 1995 – 1996 : Manchester United

 1996 – 1997 : Manchester United

 1997 – 1998 : Arsenal

 1998 – 1999 : Manchester United

 1999 – 2000 : Manchester United

 2000 – 2001 : Manchester United

 2001 – 2002 : Arsenal

 2002 – 2003 : Manchester United

 2003 – 2004 : Arsenal

 2004 – 2005 : Chelsea

 2005 – 2006 : Chelsea

 2006 – 2007 : Manchester United

 2007 – 2008 : Manchester United

 2008 – 2009 : Manchester United

 2009 – 2010 : Chelsea

 2010 – 2011 : Manchester United

 2011 – 2012 : Manchester City

 2012 – 2013 : Manchester United

 2013 – 2014 : Manchester City

 2014 – 2015 : Chelsea

 2015 – 2016 : Leicester City

 2016 – 2017 : Chelsea

 2017 – 2018 : Manchester City

 2018 – 2019 : Manchester City

 2019 – 2020 : Liverpool

