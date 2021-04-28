Bagaimana dengan Manchester City dan Chelsea, dua klub yang muncul sebagai salah satu kekuatan utama Liga Inggris dalam satu dekade terakhir? Baik Manchester City dan Chelsea sama-sama mendulang enam gelar.
Sebanyak lima dari enam gelar Liga Inggris yang dimenangkan Chelsea, didapat semenjak The Blues –julukan Chelsea–diakuisisi Roman Abramovich pada 2003. Sementara Manchester City, meraup empat trofi Liga Inggris semenjak diambil alih taipan asal Uni Emirat Arab, Sheikh Mansour, pada musim panas 2008.
Lantas, bagaimana format kompetisi Liga Inggris sendiri? Ketika pertama kali diselenggarakan pada 1888 hingga 1892, kompetisi sepakbola terelite di Inggris ini diberi nama Football League.
(Liverpool juara Liga Inggris 2019-2020)
Kemudian dari 1892 hingga 1992, nama kompetisi berubah lagi menjadi Football League First Division. Hanya saja dalam kurun 1892-1992, kompetisi sempat dihentikan selama 10 musim.
Selama empat musim (1915-1916-1918-1919), kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia I. Kemudian dari 1939-1940-1945-1946 (enam musim), kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia II.
Selanjutnya memasuki 1992, kompetisi lagi-lagi berubah nama menjadi Premier League dan bertahan hingga kini. Okezone pun akan menjabarkan secara lengkap daftar juara Liga Inggris.
Berikut daftar juara Liga Inggris:
Football League (1888-1892)
1888 – 1889 : Preston North End
1889 – 1890 : Preston North End
1890 – 1891 : Everton
1891 – 1892 : Sunderland
Football League First Division (1892–1992)
1892 – 1893 : Sunderland
1893 – 1894 : Aston Villa
1894 – 1895 : Sunderland
1895 – 1896 : Aston Villa
1896 – 1897 : Aston Villa
1897 – 1898 : Sheffield United
1898 – 1899 : Aston Villa
1899 – 1900 : Aston Villa
1900 – 1901 : Liverpool
1901 – 1902 : Sunderland
1902 – 1903 : The Wednesday
1903 – 1904 : The Wednesday
1904 – 1905 : Newcastle United
1905 – 1906 : Liverpool
1906 – 1907 : Newcastle United
1907 – 1908 : Manchester United
1908 – 1909 : Newcastle United
1909 – 1910 : Aston Villa
1910 – 1911 : Manchester United
1911 – 1912 : Blackburn Rovers
1912 – 1913 : Sunderland
1913 – 1914 : Blackburn Rovers
1914 – 1915 : Everton
1915- 1919 : Kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia I
1919 – 1920 : West Bromwich Albion
1920 – 1921 : Burnley
1921 – 1922 : Liverpool
1922 – 1923 : Liverpool
1923 – 1924 : Huddersfield Town
1924 – 1925 : Huddersfield Town
1925 – 1926 : Huddersfield Town
1926 – 1927 : Newcastle United
1927 – 1928 : Everton
1928 – 1929 : The Wednesday
1929 – 1930 : Sheffield Wednesday
1930 – 1931 : Arsenal
1931 – 1932 : Everton
1932 – 1933 : Arsenal
1933 – 1934 : Arsenal
1934 – 1935 : Arsenal
1935 – 1936 : Sunderland
1936 – 1937 : Manchester City
1937 – 1938 : Arsenal
1938 – 1939 : Everton
1939-1946 : Kompetisi ditiadakan karena perang dunia II
1946 – 1947 : Liverpool
1947 – 1948 : Arsenal
1948 – 1949 : Portsmouth
1949 – 1950 : Portsmouth
1950 – 1951 : Tottenham Hotspur
1951 – 1952 : Manchester United
1952 – 1953 : Arsenal
1953 – 1954 : Wolverhampton Wanderers
1954 – 1955 : Chelsea
1955 – 1956 : Manchester United
1956 – 1957 : Manchester United
1957 – 1958 : Wolverhampton Wanderers
1958 – 1959 : Wolverhampton Wanderers
1959 – 1960 : Burnley
1960 – 1961 : Tottenham Hotspur
1961 – 1962 : Ipswich Town
1962 – 1963 : Everton
1963 – 1964 : Liverpool
1964 – 1965 : Manchester United
1965 – 1966 : Liverpool
1966 – 1967 : Manchester United
1967 – 1968 : Manchester City
1968 – 1969 : Leeds United
1969 – 1970 : Everton
1970 – 1971 : Arsenal
1971 – 1972 : Derby County
1972 – 1973 : Liverpool
1973 – 1974 : Leeds United
1974 – 1975 : Derby County
1975 – 1976 : Liverpool
1976 – 1977 : Liverpool
1977 – 1978 : Nottingham Forest
1978 – 1979 : Liverpool
1979 – 1980 : Liverpool
1980 – 1981 : Aston Villa
1981 – 1982 : Liverpool
1982 – 1983 : Liverpool
1983 – 1984 : Liverpool
1984 – 1985 : Everton
1985 – 1986 : Liverpool
1986 – 1987 : Everton
1987 – 1988 : Liverpool
1988 – 1989 : Arsenal
1989 – 1990 : Liverpool
1990 – 1991 : Arsenal
1991 – 1992 : Leeds United
Premier League
1992 – 1993 : Manchester United
1993 – 1994 : Manchester United
1994 – 1995 : Blackburn Rovers
1995 – 1996 : Manchester United
1996 – 1997 : Manchester United
1997 – 1998 : Arsenal
1998 – 1999 : Manchester United
1999 – 2000 : Manchester United
2000 – 2001 : Manchester United
2001 – 2002 : Arsenal
2002 – 2003 : Manchester United
2003 – 2004 : Arsenal
2004 – 2005 : Chelsea
2005 – 2006 : Chelsea
2006 – 2007 : Manchester United
2007 – 2008 : Manchester United
2008 – 2009 : Manchester United
2009 – 2010 : Chelsea
2010 – 2011 : Manchester United
2011 – 2012 : Manchester City
2012 – 2013 : Manchester United
2013 – 2014 : Manchester City
2014 – 2015 : Chelsea
2015 – 2016 : Leicester City
2016 – 2017 : Chelsea
2017 – 2018 : Manchester City
2018 – 2019 : Manchester City
2019 – 2020 : Liverpool