Morata Borong Gol Kemenangan Chelsea atas Nottingham Forest

Istimewa, Jurnalis · Minggu 06 Januari 2019 08:05 WIB
Alvaro Morata saat menyundul bola. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Para pemain Chelsea merayakan gol yang dicetak Alvaro Morata. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Zappacosta dikawal pemain Nottingham Forest. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Callum Hudson-Odoi saat menendang bola. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Para pemain Chelsea merayakan gol yang dicetak Alvaro Morata. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Alvaro Morata memborong gol kemenangan Chelsea (2-0) atas Nottingham Forest pada laga babak ketiga Piala FA musim 2018/2019, di Stamford Bridge, Minggu 5 Januari 2019 dini hari WIB.
