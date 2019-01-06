nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone
YA
TIDAK
News
Finance
Lifestyle
Celebrity
Bola
Sports
Techno
Travel
Food
Health
Autos
Muslim
Foto
Video
Indeks
OKEZONE TV
MeTube
Booking Hotel
Fashion Online
Asuransi Kendaraan
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Google +
Instagram
News
Finance
Lifestyle
Celebrity
Bola
Sports
Techno
Travel
Food
Health
Autos
Muslim
Foto
Video
Indeks
home
Champions
Inggris
Italia
Spanyol
Indonesia
Bola Dunia
EPL Streaming
Foto
Video
Indeks
Bola Okezone
home
Champions
Inggris
Italia
Spanyol
Indonesia
Bola Dunia
EPL Streaming
Foto
Video
Indeks
«
»
Home
Bola
foto
Morata Borong Gol Kemenangan Chelsea atas Nottingham Forest
Istimewa,
Jurnalis
·
Minggu 06 Januari 2019 08:05 WIB
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google
Share on linkedin
Share on Pinterest
whatsapp
Share on mail
copy link
Toggle
Link successfully copied
Alvaro Morata saat menyundul bola. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Para pemain Chelsea merayakan gol yang dicetak Alvaro Morata. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Zappacosta dikawal pemain Nottingham Forest. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Callum Hudson-Odoi saat menendang bola. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Para pemain Chelsea merayakan gol yang dicetak Alvaro Morata. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google
whatsapp
Toggle
0
TOTAL SHARE
Share on Pinterest
Share on linkedin
Share on mail
copy link
Link successfully copied
A
A
A
0
Komentar
Alvaro Morata memborong gol kemenangan Chelsea (2-0) atas Nottingham Forest pada laga babak ketiga Piala FA musim 2018/2019, di Stamford Bridge, Minggu 5 Januari 2019 dini hari WIB.
BERITA TERKAIT
Morata Borong Gol Kemenangan Chelsea atas Nottingham Forest
Pemain Lapis Kedua Arsenal Bekuk Blackpool
3 Pemain Muda yang Wajib Didatangkan Real Madrid pada Januari
(Ist)
TAG :
piala fa
fa cup
chelsea
nottingham forest
Bagikan Artikel Ini
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Google
whatsapp
Toggle
0
TOTAL SHARE
Share on Pinterest
Share on linkedin
Share on mail
copy link
Link successfully copied
0
Komentar
Berita Lainnya
Kunjungan Pemain Film Mata Batin 2 ke Okezone
Pemain Lapis Kedua Arsenal Bekuk Blackpool
Aktris Cantik Vanessa Angel Ditangkap Polisi Terkait Prostitusi Online
Man United Gebuk Reading di Old Trafford
3 Pemain Muda yang Wajib Didatangkan Real Madrid pada Januari
Jessica Mila Sempat Cium Bau Aneh saat Syuting Mata Batin 2
Pengalaman Mistis Nabila Ayu eks JKT 48 saat Syuting Mata Batin 2
Cari Berita Lain Di Sini