David Luiz Lengkapi Kemenangan Chelsea atas Manchester City
Istimewa,
Jurnalis
·
Minggu 09 Desember 2018 01:24 WIB
N'Golo Kante kiri mencetak gol ke gawang Manchester City pada menit 45. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Pedro melakukan tendangan salto saat laga Chelsea kontra Manchester City. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
N'Golo Kante selebrasi usai mencetak gol ke gawang Manchester City pada menit 45. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
David Luiz kiri selebrasi usai mencetak gol ke gawang Manchester City pada menit 78. Foto: Twitter ChelseaFC
Tuan rumah Chelsea mengalahkan Manchester City lewat skor 2-0 pada laga pekan ke-16 Liga Inggris 2018-2019 yang berlangsung di Stamford Bridge, Minggu 9 Desember 2018 dini hari WIB.
(Ist)
liga inggris
chelsea
manchester city
