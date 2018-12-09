nyalakan notifikasi untuk berita terbaru dari Okezone

Mo Salah Cetak Hattrick, Liverpool Lumat Bournemouth

Istimewa, Jurnalis · Sabtu 08 Desember 2018 23:32 WIB
Mohamed Salah saat melewati Begovic, kiper Bournemouth. Foto: Twitter LFC
Mohamed Salah saat melewati Begovic, kiper Bournemouth. Foto: Twitter LFC
Mohamed Salah selebrasi usai mencetak gol ke gawang Bournemouth. Foto: Twitter LFC
Shaqiri kanan berusaha melewati pemain Bournemouth. Foto: Twitter LFC
Mohamed Salah kiri selebrasi usai mencetak gol ke gawang Bournemouth. Foto: Twitter LFC
Mohamed Salah selebrasi usai mencetak gol ke gawang Bournemouth. Foto: Twitter LFC
Mohamed Salah mencetak tiga gol (hattrick) saat Liverpool melumat Bournemouth empat gol tanpa balas pada laga pekan ke-16 Liga Inggris di Vitality Stadium, Sabtu 8 Desember 2018. (Foto: Twitter @LFC)

(Ist)

