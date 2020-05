View this post on Instagram

I’m sure you have all heard the news by now, unfortunately we will be stopping training and playing for the foreseeable future. It makes me sad because you guys have been amazing. But health and safety must come first. To my team mates - thank you for all your hard work, you are the reason we have been successful on the field. To the fans - all of you are honestly amazing and our 12th man. Thank you for making me so at home in Aceh and giving me that boost on the field with all your support. Until we meet again @persiraja_official ❤️