Forty four years has been through. Any ups and downs has been passed. We keep our faith, from ashes to a bright fire. Forty four years of struggle. Struggle to always be a pride. Not even one step back to maintain our honor. Since 1976 until who knows how long, PSS will continue to be our way of life. Empat puluh empat tahun perjalanan, kebanggaan tetaplah kebanggaan. #PSSleman #44TahunPSS