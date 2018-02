⚽What a goal by #Croatia star in Indonesia @markosimic_77 as @persijajkt win the President Cup 2018! 🏆Double goalscorer Marko Šimić was also the Man of the Match in the final victory against Bali United 3:0. Congratulations #SuperSimic and #PersijaJakarta! #BeProud

A post shared by Hrvatski nogometni savez (@hns_cff) on Feb 24, 2018 at 9:35am PST