Senin, 22 Mei 2017 WIB
Pesepak bola Diego Costa (kanan) dan Thibaut Courtois memegang piala setelah memenangkan Premier League Action di Stadion Stamford Brige, London, Senin (22/5/2017).(rts)
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|93
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|86
|3
|Manchester City
|78
|4
|Liverpool
|76
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|93
|2
|FC Barcelona
|90
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|78
|4
|Sevilla
|72
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|88
|2
|AS Roma
|84
|3
|Napoli
|83
|4
|Lazio
|70
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|82
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|67
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|64
|4
|Hoffenheim
|62