Leicester Cetak Gol Bunuh Diri, Keuntungan untuk Arsenal

Kamis, 27 April 2017 WIB

Aksi pemain Leicester City Robert Huth menendang bola di udara pada lanjutan Liga Inggris 2016-2017 di Emirates Stadium, Inggris, Kamis (27/4/2017) dini hari WIB. (Reuters / John Sibley)

Gol semata wayang kemenangan The Gunners lahir berkat bunuh diri bek Leicester, Robert Huth di menit-menit terakhir pertandingan.

