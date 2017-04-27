Kamis, 27 April 2017 WIB
Gol semata wayang kemenangan The Gunners lahir berkat bunuh diri bek Leicester, Robert Huth di menit-menit terakhir pertandingan.(rts)
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|78
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|64
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Barcelona
|78
|2
|Real Madrid CF
|78
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|68
|4
|Sevilla
|65
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|83
|2
|AS Roma
|75
|3
|Napoli
|71
|4
|Lazio
|64
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|69
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|61
|3
|Hoffenheim
|54
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|53