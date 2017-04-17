Senin, 17 April 2017 WIB
Pemain Liverpool Divock Origi (tengah) dikawal dua pemain West Bromwich Albion pada laga lanjutan liga Inggris di Stadion The Hawthorns. The Reds menang 1-0 atas West Bromwich Albion.(rts)
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|75
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|71
|3
|Liverpool
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|64
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|75
|2
|FC Barcelona
|71
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|65
|4
|Sevilla
|62
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|80
|2
|AS Roma
|72
|3
|Napoli
|70
|4
|Lazio
|61
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|69
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|61
|3
|Hoffenheim
|54
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|53