Liverpool Menang Tipis Atas West Bromwich Albion

Senin, 17 April 2017 WIB

Penjaga gawang West Bromwich Albion Ben Foster (kiri) berebut bola dengan pemain Liverpool Georginio Wijnaldum (kanan) pada laga lanjutan liga Inggris di Stadion The Hawthorns. The Reds menang 1-0 atas West Bromwich Albion.

Pemain Liverpool Divock Origi (tengah) dikawal dua pemain West Bromwich Albion pada laga lanjutan liga Inggris di Stadion The Hawthorns. The Reds menang 1-0 atas West Bromwich Albion.

(rts)

klasemen
  • Liga Inggris
    Tim Poin
    1 Chelsea FC 75
    2 Tottenham Hotspur FC 71
    3 Liverpool 66
    4 Manchester City 64
  • Liga Spanyol
    Tim Poin
    1 Real Madrid CF 75
    2 FC Barcelona 71
    3 Athletic Madrid 65
    4 Sevilla 62
  • Liga Italia
    Tim Poin
    1 Juventus 80
    2 AS Roma 72
    3 Napoli 70
    4 Lazio 61
  • Liga Jerman
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Bayern Munich 69
    2 Red Bull Leipzig 61
    3 Hoffenheim 54
    4 Borussia Dortmund 53
