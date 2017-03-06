Bertandang ke Markas Sunderland, Man City Berhasil Bawa Pulang 3 Poin

Senin, 06 Maret 2017 WIB

Sergio Aguero (dua kiri) selebrasi pada lanjutan Liga Inggris 2016-2017 di Stadium of Light, Minggu (5/3/2017). (Reuters/Lee Smith)

Manchester City sukses meraih hasil positif dalam lawatannya ke markas Sunderland, Stadium of Light, pada lanjutan Liga Inggris 2016-2017. Man City berhasil menyudahi laga dengan kemenangan skor 2-0 atas Sunderland.

