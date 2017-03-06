Senin, 06 Maret 2017 WIB
Manchester City sukses meraih hasil positif dalam lawatannya ke markas Sunderland, Stadium of Light, pada lanjutan Liga Inggris 2016-2017. Man City berhasil menyudahi laga dengan kemenangan skor 2-0 atas Sunderland.(rts)
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|66
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|56
|3
|Manchester City
|55
|4
|Liverpool
|52
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Barcelona
|60
|2
|Real Madrid CF
|59
|3
|Sevilla
|56
|4
|Athletic Madrid
|49
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|67
|2
|AS Roma
|59
|3
|Napoli
|57
|4
|Lazio
|53
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|56
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|49
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|43
|4
|Hoffenheim
|41