N'Golo Kante Pemain Terbaik pada Ajang London Football Awards

Jum'at, 03 Maret 2017 WIB

Gelandang Chelsea, N'Golo Kante hadir pada ajang London Football Awards. N'Golo Kante terpilih menjadi pemain terbaik pada ajang tersebut, dengan mengalahkan Alli, Alexis Sanchez, Danny Rose, dan Diego Costa. (Reuters/Matthew Childs)

Gelandang Chelsea, N&#39;Golo Kante terpilih menjadi pemain terbaik pada ajang London Football Awards.

(rts)

share

photo lainnya
view more
Latest news
more
klasemen
  • Liga Inggris
    Tim Poin
    1 Chelsea FC 63
    2 Tottenham Hotspur FC 53
    3 Manchester City 52
    4 Arsenal FC 50
    more
  • Liga Spanyol
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Barcelona 57
    2 Real Madrid CF 56
    3 Sevilla 55
    4 Athletic Madrid 46
    more
  • Liga Italia
    Tim Poin
    1 Juventus 66
    2 AS Roma 59
    3 Napoli 54
    4 Atalanta BC 51
    more
  • Liga Jerman
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Bayern Munich 53
    2 Red Bull Leipzig 48
    3 Borussia Dortmund 40
    4 Hoffenheim 38
    more