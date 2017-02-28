Selasa, 28 Februari 2017 WIB
Pelatih sementara Leicester City, Craig Shakespeare berhasil memberikan kemenangan Leicester atas Liverpool (3-1) sekaligus membawa The Foxes keluar dari zona degradasi.(rts)
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|63
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|53
|3
|Manchester City
|52
|4
|Arsenal FC
|50
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|55
|2
|FC Barcelona
|54
|3
|Sevilla
|52
|4
|Athletic Madrid
|45
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|66
|2
|AS Roma
|59
|3
|Napoli
|54
|4
|Atalanta BC
|51
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|53
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|48
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|40
|4
|Hoffenheim
|38