Tangan Dingin Pelatih Sementara Leicester Berbuah Kemenangan atas Liverpool

Selasa, 28 Februari 2017 WIB

Pelatih sementara Leicester City, Craig Shakespeare (kiri) bersalaman dengan pelatih Liverpool Juergen Klopp usai pertandingan Leicester kontra Liverpool. (Reuters/Jason Cairnduff)

Pelatih sementara Leicester City, Craig Shakespeare berhasil memberikan kemenangan Leicester atas Liverpool (3-1) sekaligus membawa The Foxes keluar dari zona degradasi.

(rts)

share

photo lainnya
view more
Latest news
more
klasemen
  • Liga Inggris
    Tim Poin
    1 Chelsea FC 63
    2 Tottenham Hotspur FC 53
    3 Manchester City 52
    4 Arsenal FC 50
    more
  • Liga Spanyol
    Tim Poin
    1 Real Madrid CF 55
    2 FC Barcelona 54
    3 Sevilla 52
    4 Athletic Madrid 45
    more
  • Liga Italia
    Tim Poin
    1 Juventus 66
    2 AS Roma 59
    3 Napoli 54
    4 Atalanta BC 51
    more
  • Liga Jerman
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Bayern Munich 53
    2 Red Bull Leipzig 48
    3 Borussia Dortmund 40
    4 Hoffenheim 38
    more