Chilwell Perkecil Jarak Gol Leicester dari Tottenham Jadi 1-2

LEICESTER – Leicester City berhasil memperkecil jarak dengan Tottenham Hotspur menjadi 2-1. Ben Chilwell sukses menjadi penyumbang gol bagi The Foxes di menit 59.
Berikut susunan kedua tim
Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Simpson, Benalouane, Ndidi, Chilwell, Albrighton, Amartey, Okazaki, Mahrez, Vardy.
Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Vertonghen, Aldeweireld, Davies, Dembele, Sissoko, Wanyama, Alli, Dier, Min Son, Kane.
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|90
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|83
|3
|Manchester City
|75
|4
|Liverpool
|73
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|90
|2
|FC Barcelona
|87
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|75
|4
|Sevilla
|69
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|85
|2
|AS Roma
|81
|3
|Napoli
|80
|4
|Lazio
|70
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|79
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|66
|3
|Borussia Dortmund
|61
|4
|Hoffenheim
|61