Chilwell Perkecil Jarak Gol Leicester dari Tottenham Jadi 1-2

Nanda Karlita

Jum'at, 19 Mei 2017 - 03:07 wib

LEICESTER – Leicester City berhasil memperkecil jarak dengan Tottenham Hotspur menjadi 2-1. Ben Chilwell sukses menjadi penyumbang gol bagi The Foxes di menit 59.

Berikut susunan kedua tim

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Fuchs, Simpson, Benalouane, Ndidi, Chilwell, Albrighton, Amartey, Okazaki, Mahrez, Vardy.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Vertonghen, Aldeweireld, Davies, Dembele, Sissoko, Wanyama, Alli, Dier, Min Son, Kane.

share

Berita terkait Liga Inggris 2016-2017
berita terbaru
Latest news
more
klasemen
  • Liga Inggris
    Tim Poin
    1 Chelsea FC 90
    2 Tottenham Hotspur FC 83
    3 Manchester City 75
    4 Liverpool 73
    more
  • Liga Spanyol
    Tim Poin
    1 Real Madrid CF 90
    2 FC Barcelona 87
    3 Athletic Madrid 75
    4 Sevilla 69
    more
  • Liga Italia
    Tim Poin
    1 Juventus 85
    2 AS Roma 81
    3 Napoli 80
    4 Lazio 70
    more
  • Liga Jerman
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Bayern Munich 79
    2 Red Bull Leipzig 66
    3 Borussia Dortmund 61
    4 Hoffenheim 61
    more