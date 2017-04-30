Pedro Bawa Chelsea Unggul 1-0 Atas Everton

Nanda Karlita

Minggu, 30 April 2017 - 21:33 wib

LIVERPOOL – Pedro berhasil membawa Chelsea unggul 1-0 atas Everton pada pertandingan yang berlangsung di Goodison Park, Minggu (30/4/2017) malam WIB. Pedo sukses memaksimalkan umpan yang dicetak oleh Nemanja Matic di menit 66.

Susunan Pemain

Everton IX: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Baines, Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Lukaku, Valencia.

Chelsea IX: Courtois, Cahill, David Luiz, Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Moses, Matic, Hazard, Pedro, Kante, Costa.

