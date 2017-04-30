Pedro Bawa Chelsea Unggul 1-0 Atas Everton

LIVERPOOL – Pedro berhasil membawa Chelsea unggul 1-0 atas Everton pada pertandingan yang berlangsung di Goodison Park, Minggu (30/4/2017) malam WIB. Pedo sukses memaksimalkan umpan yang dicetak oleh Nemanja Matic di menit 66.
Susunan Pemain
Everton IX: Stekelenburg, Jagielka, Baines, Williams, Holgate, Gueye, Barkley, Calvert-Lewin, Davies, Lukaku, Valencia.
Chelsea IX: Courtois, Cahill, David Luiz, Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Moses, Matic, Hazard, Pedro, Kante, Costa.
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|78
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|74
|3
|Liverpool
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|65
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Barcelona
|81
|2
|Real Madrid CF
|81
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|71
|4
|Sevilla
|68
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|84
|2
|AS Roma
|75
|3
|Napoli
|71
|4
|Lazio
|64
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|69
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|61
|3
|Hoffenheim
|54
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|53