Diego Costa Tambah Keunggulan Chelsea Atas Southampton Jadi 3-1

LONDON – Diego Costa berhasil menambah keunggulan Chelsea menjadi 3-1 atas Southampton di menit 53. Costa tak menyia-nyiakan umpan manis yang diberikan oleh Cesc Fabregas.
Susunan Pemain
Chelsea IX: Courtois, Cahill, Luiz, Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Fabregas, Moses, Matic, Hazard, Kante, Costa.
Southampton IX: Forster, Yoshida, Bertrand, Cedric Soares, Stephens, Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Gabbiadini.
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|75
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|71
|3
|Liverpool
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|64
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Barcelona
|75
|2
|Real Madrid CF
|75
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|68
|4
|Sevilla
|65
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|83
|2
|AS Roma
|75
|3
|Napoli
|71
|4
|Lazio
|64
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|69
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|61
|3
|Hoffenheim
|54
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|53