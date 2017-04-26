Sempat Tertinggal, Southampton Mampu Samakan Kedudukan Lewat Romeu

Nanda Karlita

Rabu, 26 April 2017 - 02:14 wib

LONDON – Southampton sukses menyamakan kedudukan dengan Chelsea di menit 24 menjadi 1-1. Oriol Romeu berhasil mencatatkan namanya di papan skor dan memaksa Thibaut Courtois memungut bola dari gawangnya.

Susunan Pemain

Chelsea IX: Courtois, Cahill, Luiz, Azpilicueta, Marcos Alonso, Fabregas, Moses, Matic, Hazard, Kante, Costa.

Southampton IX: Forster, Yoshida, Bertrand, Cedric Soares, Stephens, Davis, Tadic, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Boufal, Gabbiadini.

