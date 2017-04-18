Putuskan untuk Pergi dari Chelsea Akhir Musim Ini, Lampard Beri Wejangan kepada Terry

LONDON – Bek kawakan Chelsea, John Terry, telah memutuskan untuk meninggalkan Stamford Bridge di akhir musim ini. Hal tersebut langsung dibenarkan oleh pemain berusia 36 tahun itu.
Keputusannya untuk mengakhiri kebersamaan bersama Terry karena kontraknya akan berakhir pada akhir musim ini. Keinginan untuk meninggalkan Chelsea semakin besar karena musim ini pemain yang telah 22 tahun bersama The Blues –julukan Chelsea– itu tak memiliki kesempatan banyak di skuad utama tim asuhan Antonio Conte.
Dengan keputusan tersebut, rekan lamanya yang juga pernah berseragam Chelsea yakni Frank Lampard, membeberkan kesannya selama bekerja sama dengan Terry. Bahkan, Lampard mengunggah foto kebersamaannya di akun Instagram pribadinya, @franklampard.
Gelandang berkebangsaan Inggris itu menyebut Terry, bek yang sangat baik dan konsisten dalam mempertahankan penampilannya. Bahkan hingga kini, Terry masih memegang status sebagai kapten London Biru.
Tak lupa di akhir unggahannya tersebut, Lampard memberikan dukungan kepada mantan rekannya itu. Bahkan, Lampard menyebut Chelsea tak akan mudah melupakan jasa pemain yang pernah menyumbangkan tiga gelar juara Liga Inggris itu.
The last man standing of an incredible era for @chelseafc. What a pleasure to play with the greatest defender in the @premierleague history. In fact, I'd put him up with any defender in world football of any era. He led the club both on and off the pitch from the moment he made his debut. He set standards for everyone, whether it was demanding excellence in training, fighting for every win or respecting how fortunate we were to play for such a great club. He was, and is, a legend, not just for his talent but just as much for his desire to get the best out of himself and others around him. That's what made him the most successful captain in the club's history. Off the pitch a great friend to not just me but so many at the club and outside of it. The countless things I've seen JT do to help people outside of the game, things that not many see, are what defines him as a man. @johnterry.26 you deserve every accolade you get over the next weeks and beyond and I hope you get what you deserve and lift two massive trophies at the end of the season(just to add to the tally 😂). Whatever you do next I know everyone will respect your decision and I know that the Chels will always be your club. Absolute respect 💙💙👊👊#jt #captain #leader #legend
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|75
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|71
|3
|Liverpool
|66
|4
|Manchester City
|64
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|75
|2
|FC Barcelona
|71
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|65
|4
|Sevilla
|62
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|80
|2
|AS Roma
|72
|3
|Napoli
|70
|4
|Lazio
|61
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|69
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|61
|3
|Hoffenheim
|54
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|53