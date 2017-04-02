Hasil Liga Inggris Semalam: Chelsea dan Man United Raih Hasil Minor

Rully Fauzi

Minggu, 2 April 2017 - 07:23 wib

DELAPAN laga pekan ke-30 Liga Inggris 2016-2017 digelar pada Sabtu 1 April 2017 malam WIB. Chelsea dan Manchester United meraih hasil mengecewakan, sementara Tottenham Hotspur mampu mengamankan kemenangan krusial.

Berikut hasil lengkap matchweek 30:

Liverpool 3-1 Everton

Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace

Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City

Hull City 2-1 West Ham United

Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth

