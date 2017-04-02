Hasil Liga Inggris Semalam: Chelsea dan Man United Raih Hasil Minor

DELAPAN laga pekan ke-30 Liga Inggris 2016-2017 digelar pada Sabtu 1 April 2017 malam WIB. Chelsea dan Manchester United meraih hasil mengecewakan, sementara Tottenham Hotspur mampu mengamankan kemenangan krusial.
Berikut hasil lengkap matchweek 30:
Liverpool 3-1 Everton
Chelsea 1-2 Crystal Palace
Burnley 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester United 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
Leicester City 2-0 Stoke City
Hull City 2-1 West Ham United
Southampton 0-0 Bournemouth
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|72
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|62
|3
|Liverpool
|59
|4
|Manchester City
|57
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|65
|2
|FC Barcelona
|63
|3
|Athletic Madrid
|58
|4
|Sevilla
|57
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|73
|2
|AS Roma
|68
|3
|Napoli
|63
|4
|Lazio
|60
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|65
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|52
|3
|Hoffenheim
|48
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|47