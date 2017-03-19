Antonio Valencia Bawa Manchester United Memperlebar Keunggulan 3-1

Deden Rochman Saputro

Minggu, 19 Maret 2017 - 20:56 wib

MIDDLESBROUGH – Gol Antonio Valencia Mosquera memperlebar keunggulan Manchester United atas Middlesbrough dengan skor 3-1. Gol tersebut tercipta di menit 90+3.

Susunan Pemain:

Middlesbrough XI: Valdes; Gibson, Espinosa, Fabio, Barragan, Leadbitter, Downing, Ramirez, de Roon, Clayton, Negredo.

Pelatih: Steve Agnew

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Lingard, Carrick, Valencia, Young, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford.

Pelatih: Jose Mourinho

klasemen
  • Liga Inggris
    Tim Poin
    1 Chelsea FC 69
    2 Tottenham Hotspur FC 56
    3 Manchester City 56
    4 Liverpool 55
  • Liga Spanyol
    Tim Poin
    1 Real Madrid CF 65
    2 FC Barcelona 60
    3 Sevilla 57
    4 Athletic Madrid 52
  • Liga Italia
    Tim Poin
    1 Juventus 70
    2 AS Roma 62
    3 Napoli 60
    4 FC Internazionale Milano 55
  • Liga Jerman
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Bayern Munich 59
    2 Red Bull Leipzig 49
    3 Hoffenheim 45
    4 Borussia Dortmund 43
