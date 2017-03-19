Antonio Valencia Bawa Manchester United Memperlebar Keunggulan 3-1

MIDDLESBROUGH – Gol Antonio Valencia Mosquera memperlebar keunggulan Manchester United atas Middlesbrough dengan skor 3-1. Gol tersebut tercipta di menit 90+3.
Susunan Pemain:
Middlesbrough XI: Valdes; Gibson, Espinosa, Fabio, Barragan, Leadbitter, Downing, Ramirez, de Roon, Clayton, Negredo.
Pelatih: Steve Agnew
Manchester United XI: De Gea; Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Lingard, Carrick, Valencia, Young, Fellaini, Mata, Rashford.
Pelatih: Jose Mourinho
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|69
|2
|Tottenham Hotspur FC
|56
|3
|Manchester City
|56
|4
|Liverpool
|55
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|65
|2
|FC Barcelona
|60
|3
|Sevilla
|57
|4
|Athletic Madrid
|52
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|70
|2
|AS Roma
|62
|3
|Napoli
|60
|4
|FC Internazionale Milano
|55
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|59
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|49
|3
|Hoffenheim
|45
|4
|Borussia Dortmund
|43