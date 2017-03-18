Penalti Walter Samakan Kedudukan Stoke City

STOKE-ON-TREN – Tuan rumah Stoke City akhirnya sukses menyamakan kedudukan di menit 38 melalui penalti Jonathan Walters. The Potter mendapat hadiah penalti setelah Walters dijatuhkan di kotak terlarang oleh Gary Cahill.
Susunan pemain:
Stoke City XI: Grant; Bardsley, Shawcross (C), M. Indi, Pieters; Ramadan, Cameron, Allen, Arnautovic; Walters, Berahino.
SUBS: Given; Muniesa, Whelan, Afellay, Adam, Diouf, Crouch.
Chelsea XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (C); Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Diego Costa, Pedro.
SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Ake, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Fabregas, Batshuayi.
