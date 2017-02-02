John Terry Kenang Masa-Masa Kebersamaannya dengan Lampard di Chelsea

Nanda Karlita
Jum'at, 3 Februari 2017 - 00:05 wib
LONDON – Mantan pemain Chelsea, Frank Lampard, memutuskan untuk pensiun sebagai pemain sepakbola. Keputusan tersebut menuai berbagai komentar, salah satunya dari mantan rekannya dinChelsea, yakni John Terry.
Menurutnya, Lampard merupakan pemain yang memiliki dedikasi tinggi bagi tim yang dibelanya. Bersama Chelsea, pemain asal Inggris tersebut telah menyumbangkan tiga gelar Liga Inggris, empat gelar FA Cup, dan satu trofi Europa League dan Liga Champions.
Tak hanya itu, Terry juga mengaku rindu kebersamaannya dengan Lampard kala masih membela The Blues –julukan Chelsea. Hal tersebut dicurahkannya melalui unggahan foto gelandang asal Inggris tersebut di akun Instagram pribadinya.
Bek andalan Chelsea tersebut juga memuji kepribadian pemain yang tengah merumput bersama New York City FC tersebut. Menurutnya, Lampard bukan hanya seorang atlet yang baik, pemain bernomor punggung 8 tersebut juga merupakan sosok ayah yang baik bagi keluarganya.
Tak lupa, Terry juga memberikan semangat bagi mantan rekannya tersebut. Terry juga menyebut bahwa Lampard adalah legenda, seorang pahlawan, pemain yang menginspirasinya dan pemain terbaik selamanya.
Setelah 13 musim berseragam Chelsea, Lampard pindah ke Manchester City selama satu musim. Hingga akhirnya, pemegang nomor punggung 8 di Chelsea tersebut memutuskan pensiun saat membela New York City FC sejak 2015.
@franklampard has today announced his retirement from football. The GREATEST player in the history of our great football club @chelseafc It was an absolute pleasure playing with you mate and seeing first hand the dedication and hard work you put in, on and off the pitch, the best trainer by a million miles every single day, inspiring me and everyone at the club. I miss you next to me in the dressing room and miss you grabbing a bag of balls after training when everyone went inside. You stayed out working on your finishing, 20 goals a year wasn't good enough for you, every year you wanted 25,30 goals I love that about you ⚽️👊🏻 I will miss you getting 4 cones and doing sprints after training 🏃🏻💨 setting the example for the kids in the academy. All the great memories together winning trophy after trophy year after year I will never forget 🏆 you have won everything and should be extremely proud. It's been my pleasure and honour to play and experience all those great moments with you. 648 appearances ( we nearly caught Peter Bonetti and Ron Harris ) 211 goals ⚽️ unbelievable achievement 👊🏻 A gentleman both on and off the pitch, leader in the dressing room and if I could choose one person next to me in the trenches it would be you. A great dad to your two beautiful girls and I'm proud to call you my mate Good Luck for the future, whatever you choose to do will be a huge success Love Ya Lampsy 💙 LEGEND HERO INSPIRATION + THE BEST EVER
