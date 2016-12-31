Tendangan Kaki Kiri Willian Bawa Chelsea Kembali Unggul

Reza Saputra
Sabtu, 31 Desember 2016 - 23:18 wib
LONDON – Chelsea kembali unggul atas tamunya, Stoke City di menit 57 memalui Willian. Berawal dari kemelut yang terjadi di depan gawang The Potters, tanpa pikir panjang, Willian langsung melepaskan tendangan keras dengan kaki kiri untuk membawa The Blues kembali unggul.
Susunan pemain:
Chelsea XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c), Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard.
SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Ivanovic, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Matic, Batshuayi.
Stoke City XI: Grant, Martins Indi, Johnson, Shawcross (c), Pieters, Adam, Allen, Shaqiri, Diouf, Afellay, Crouch.
SUBS: Given, Bardsley, Sobhi, Imbula, Whelan, Bojan, Bony.
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|46
|2
|Liverpool
|40
|3
|Manchester City
|39
|4
|Arsenal FC
|37
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|37
|2
|FC Barcelona
|34
|3
|Sevilla
|33
|4
|Athletic Madrid
|31
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|42
|2
|AS Roma
|38
|3
|Napoli
|35
|4
|Lazio
|34
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|39
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|36
|3
|Hertha BSC
|30
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|29