Tendangan Kaki Kiri Willian Bawa Chelsea Kembali Unggul

Reza Saputra

Sabtu, 31 Desember 2016 - 23:18 wib

0 Komentar

LONDON – Chelsea kembali unggul atas tamunya, Stoke City di menit 57 memalui Willian. Berawal dari kemelut yang terjadi di depan gawang The Potters, tanpa pikir panjang, Willian langsung melepaskan tendangan keras dengan kaki kiri untuk membawa The Blues kembali unggul.

Susunan pemain:

Chelsea XI: Courtois, Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c), Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Willian, Diego Costa, Hazard.

SUBS: Begovic, Zouma, Ivanovic, Chalobah, Loftus-Cheek, Matic, Batshuayi.

Stoke City XI: Grant, Martins Indi, Johnson, Shawcross (c), Pieters, Adam, Allen, Shaqiri, Diouf, Afellay, Crouch.

SUBS: Given, Bardsley, Sobhi, Imbula, Whelan, Bojan, Bony.

share

Tulis komentar disclaimer
0 komentar
Berita terkait Liga Inggris 2016-2017
berita terbaru
Latest news
more
klasemen
  • Liga Inggris
    Tim Poin
    1 Chelsea FC 46
    2 Liverpool 40
    3 Manchester City 39
    4 Arsenal FC 37
    more
  • Liga Spanyol
    Tim Poin
    1 Real Madrid CF 37
    2 FC Barcelona 34
    3 Sevilla 33
    4 Athletic Madrid 31
    more
  • Liga Italia
    Tim Poin
    1 Juventus 42
    2 AS Roma 38
    3 Napoli 35
    4 Lazio 34
    more
  • Liga Jerman
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Bayern Munich 39
    2 Red Bull Leipzig 36
    3 Hertha BSC 30
    4 Eintracht Frankfurt 29
    more