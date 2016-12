Rayakan Natal di Kampung Halaman, Ronaldo: Saya Rasakan Kedamaian

It’s Christmas… am I the only one who gets homesick at this time of the year?! It will be so nice to spend some days in my Island, Madeira, and experience all the fun and joy, typically felt around there!!! #discovermadeira #madeiraislands #madeiraisland #madeiraallyear #christmasinmadeira #islandlife #christmastime #christmastraditions @visitmadeiraofficial See more: https://goo.gl/xqOra5

A photo posted by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Dec 24, 2016 at 4:00am PST