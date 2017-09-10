The Blues Permalukan Tuan Rumah Leicester dengan Skor 1-2

Senin, 10 September 2017
Juara bertahan Chelsea butuh perlawanan yang sengit untuk mengalahkan Leicester City. The Blues menang tipis 1-2 saat bertamu ke King Power Stadium.(SIA)
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Manchester United FC
|10
|2
|Manchester City
|10
|3
|Chelsea FC
|9
|4
|Watford
|8
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Barcelona
|9
|2
|Real Sociedad
|9
|3
|Sevilla
|7
|4
|Athletic Bilbao
|7
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|9
|2
|Napoli
|9
|3
|FC Internazionale Milano
|9
|4
|Lazio
|7
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Borussia Dortmund
|6
|2
|FC Bayern Munich
|6
|3
|Hamburger SV
|6
|4
|Hannover 96
|6