Full Recorded Leicester City Vs Manchester City

Senin, 11 Desember 2016

Full Recorded Leicester City Vs Manchester City. The Foxes sukses menutup laga ini dengan kemenangan 4-2 atas The Citizens.

(rcti)

share

Tulis komentar disclaimer
0 komentar
Video lainnya
view more
Latest news
more
klasemen
  • Liga Inggris
    Tim Poin
    1 Chelsea FC 43
    2 Liverpool 37
    3 Manchester City 36
    4 Arsenal FC 34
    more
  • Liga Spanyol
    Tim Poin
    1 Real Madrid CF 37
    2 FC Barcelona 34
    3 Sevilla 33
    4 Athletic Madrid 31
    more
  • Liga Italia
    Tim Poin
    1 Juventus 42
    2 AS Roma 38
    3 Napoli 35
    4 Lazio 34
    more
  • Liga Jerman
    Tim Poin
    1 FC Bayern Munich 39
    2 Red Bull Leipzig 36
    3 Hertha BSC 30
    4 Eintracht Frankfurt 29
    more