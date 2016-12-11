Senin, 11 Desember 2016
Full Recorded Leicester City Vs Manchester City. The Foxes sukses menutup laga ini dengan kemenangan 4-2 atas The Citizens.(rcti)
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Chelsea FC
|43
|2
|Liverpool
|37
|3
|Manchester City
|36
|4
|Arsenal FC
|34
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Real Madrid CF
|37
|2
|FC Barcelona
|34
|3
|Sevilla
|33
|4
|Athletic Madrid
|31
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|Juventus
|42
|2
|AS Roma
|38
|3
|Napoli
|35
|4
|Lazio
|34
|Tim
|Poin
|1
|FC Bayern Munich
|39
|2
|Red Bull Leipzig
|36
|3
|Hertha BSC
|30
|4
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|29